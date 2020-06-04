Red Cross Offers Emergency Assistance for Flood Victims

The Red Cross is offering emergency assistance if your home suffered major damage or was destroyed by flooding this spring.

Through June 22 you can call 1-800-733-2767.

From there, you can complete an application for financial help.

Major damage is defined as a home that’s not habitable due to substantial structural failure.

The Red Cross says the assistance is open to hundreds of households regardless if they rented or owned the property or hold U.S. citizenship.