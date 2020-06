Perrinton Man Dies in Boating Accident

State police say a deadly boating accident happened around 2:30 Thursday afternoon on Crystal Lake, in Crystal Township.

They say a woman fell out of a fishing boat and the driver of the boat jumped in to help her.

State police say the woman was pulled from the water by a passing boat and she did not get hurt.

Kelly Schaffer from Perrinton was also pulled onto the passing boat but he was pronounced dead at the scene.