Northwest Michigan Child Care Facilities Re-Open

Angel Care Preschool and Child

care is one of many child care facilities forced to close because of COVID-19.

Now, with some changes, they are opening. “We ended up getting washable smocks we have cloth face coverings that we require our employees and preschoolers to wear,” said Angel Care executive director, Karin Cooney. “We have new cleaning procedures and we have shortened hours.”

Angel Care Childcare says every week they’re seeing their number of kids increase. They say last week they had five kids and next week they’re expecting to have eleven.

Cooney says, “Small stable groups require that the same kids are with the same teacher. We have a second line of teachers in case we were to have a positive exposure.”

Candice Hamel, Director of the Great Start to Quality Northwest Resource Center says that not all businesses were fortunate enough to reopen.

“It’s kind of been a little bit of a struggle for some of these families. Some of the programs they previously were taking their children to are no longer available for them,” says Hamel.

She says the uncertainty of the situation has made it more financially affordable for businesses on the brink to stay closed.

Leaving some families with no where to turn.

“About 70% of them say that they plan to stay open during the summer. But that still leaves quite a big percentage of programs that are not caring for kids this summer. So we’re a little concerned about where those kiddos might go,” said Hamel.

She also says that for facilities struggling there is state relief available.