MTM On The Road: Cops and Doughnuts Prepares for National Donut Day

Cops and Doughnuts in Clare is preparing for National Donut Day, which is on Friday.

National Donut Day is about more than just enjoying a delicious treat. It’s a tradition that dates back to 1938.

It is celebrated the first Friday of June each year and was started by the Salvation Army.

Volunteers would bake and give out donuts to World War I soldiers.

Cops and Doughnuts is following that tradition and giving away free cake donuts.

Our On The Road Crew, Gabriella and Stephanie, help make the delicious treats as they learn more about the history behind it.