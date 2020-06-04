Michigan Senate Approves Police Reform Bill

The state Senate took a significant step towards helping ease tensions between the community and police.

The chamber unanimously voted to pass a bill that would reform police training in Michigan to focus on anti-bias and de-escalation techniques, while also reforming mental health screenings for officers.

The bill’s author says this has been in the works for a few weeks now, but the current climate has sped up the timeline.

It will now head to the House for passage and then on to the governor, who has already supported the effort.