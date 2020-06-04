Manistee Area Chamber of Commerce Hosts Annual Leadership Program

The Manistee Area Chamber of Commerce is helping connect volunteers to those in need with their ‘Leadership Program’. Their goal is to grow potential and current leaders while motivating them to make a change and address the needs of the community.

Each year they host their annual ‘Manistee County Big Day of Serving‘ that typically includes numerous volunteers coming out to build, beautify and bond over a focused project. This year will be different due to the pandemic and will be done following strict COVID-19 guidelines.

On Saturday, June 6 from 9 am to 11 am the team will be convening at the Armory Youth Project, located at 555 1st St. in Manistee. The goal is to provide a contactless drive-thru service that is open to all Manistee County Members. They plan on handing out over 6500 pounds of food that were donated from local businesses, and the community.

For more information about the ‘Manistee County Big Day of Serving’ – click here