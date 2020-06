Man Charged With Leelanau Co. Business Break-In

A man is accused of breaking into and stealing from a Leelanau County business.

It happened here on West Bayshore Drive in Elmwood Township around 4 a.m. Thursday.

The sheriff’s office says the man damaged the front entrance, got inside and stole several items.

A little bit later a sheriff’s sergeant found the man nearby with the stolen items still on him.

He’s charged with breaking in and being a repeat offender.