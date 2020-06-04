Man Accused of Stabbing Roommate in Boyne City

Police say a man stabbed his roommate in Charlevoix County during an argument over money.

Just before noon Tuesday, Boyne City police were called out to a home on Wilson Street.

When officers got there they say the suspect still had the knife and was being physically restrained by other people.

Officers also found a man with knife wounds.

Police say the man assaulted his roommate with the knife and caused damage to the building and vehicles.

According to police, it started because of an argument over money and possible eviction.

The suspect is now charged with assault with intent to murder, as well as being a repeat offender fourth offense.