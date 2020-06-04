‘Le Cheneaux Loot’ Program Helps Area Businesses Reopening After COVID-19 Closures

The Les Cheneaux Chamber of Commerce and the Les Cheneaux Community Foundation have teamed up to help businesses reopening after COVID-19 closures.

They have created the Les Cheneaux Loot program!

If you purchase a gift card of $25 or more at a chamber business and turn in your receipt, they’ll give you $25 in Le Cheneaux Loot to use at any chamber business.

They say you’re limited to one gift card per business, but that doesn’t mean you have to stop there.

“So I could go buy a gift card at every single chamber member business if I wanted, and I’ll get only $25 for each of those,” said Katie Duman, President of the Le Cheneaux Chamber of Commerce.

Community members donated funds to the community foundation for their COVID relief fund. The foundation decided to partner with the chamber to help get those funds in the hands of as many businesses as possible.

“It’s just a really great program to take that money and inject it into the businesses while also giving individual residents or whoever the money to have purchasing power here too,” said Leslie Bohn, treasurer of both the Le Cheneaux Community Foundation and Le Cheneaux Chamber of Commerce.

Loot is limited, available until funds run out and is good until September 30.

For a full list of rules and participating businesses, click here.