Department store chain J.C. Penney plans to close more than 150 stores.

At least three are here in northern Michigan.

According to J.C. Penney’s website, the Alpena, Cadillac and Petoskey locations will close.

The company filed for bankruptcy in May after being hit hard by the coronavirus.

They expect store closing sales to last around three months.

J.C. Penney plans to announce more closures in the near future.