Hook & Hunting: The Cheese Cup

This Saturday in Traverse City anglers will be tying their flies and getting ready for the Fourth Annual Cheese Cup.

The Cheese Cup was created to bring depression and suicide awareness to the forefront all while honoring a friend.

The Northern Angler in Traverse City is hosting the Cheese Cup with social distancing in mind.

All the money brought in from the event will go to Child & Family Services of Northwestern Michigan to help with their suicide prevention programs.

“We thought that you know, we should do something, you know to honor that and to create you know the awareness and it’s okay to talk about suicide, you know it’s okay to not be okay,” says owner of The Northern Angler, Brian Pitser.

Over the last four years, the Cheese Cup has raised $30,000.

