Emergency Room Visits Dropped 42% When the Pandemic Began
Emergency room visits have dropped 42% during the pandemic according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The CDC warns some people may be putting off getting emergency care because of the coronavirus.
They say too many people are avoiding the ER with non-Covid emergencies during the pandemic.
That could put the health of many Americans at serious risk.
They say patients should especially not hesitate to seek emergency care for serious conditions.