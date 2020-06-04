Diaper Drive-Thru in Mount Pleasant Helps Families in Crisis

Life Choices of Central Michigan in Mount Pleasant is holding a diaper drive-thru for families in need.

Once a month through the summer, families can drive up and get diapers from Life Choices.

They received donations from United Way and Community Church in Mount Pleasant to keep the drive-thru going.

Life Services Education Director Stephen Mowat says they help between 40 and 50 families every month.

“There’s an obvious need. Families that were laid off came through and got assistance while they were laid off from their jobs. One gentleman just two weeks ago told me with excitement and smiles because he’d been there and gotten donations from us, he told me ‘I just got called back to work’ and he was super excited that he wouldn’t have to come in anymore. So we were glad to be here for them in that time of need.”

Life Choices of Central Michigan also has wipes, formula and clothing available.