Coronavirus Crisis: Lack of Social Distancing Raises Major Concerns

The Trump administration says the race for the vaccine is more dire than ever as protesters around the country stand shoulder-to-shoulder.

Many without masks.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention continues to preach social distancing to those protesting, especially as statistics show the virus has already been impacting the African American community disproportionately.

The Trump administration says the U.S. is nearing a coronavirus vaccine.

And new legislation has been passed to give those who received Paycheck Protection Plan loans more flexibility.

U.S. coronavirus cases have topped 1.8 million with more than 107,000 deaths.

As coronavirus medical risks are still a major concern, the U.S. Senate passed the Paycheck Protection Program Flexibility Act Wednesday, giving small businesses more help.

The measure gives businesses more time to use loan money under the Payment Protection Program, which was designed to help them during the coronavirus pandemic.