Bay Mills Resort & Casino Partners with DraftKings to Start Michigan Sports Betting

A local casino and a major online sports betting website have partnered up.

DraftKings says they’re working with Bay Mills Resort and Casino for a new market access deal.

Bay Mills says they still need to go through the licensing process for online gaming but plan to have it up by the end of the year.

People will also be able to place bets on sporting events in person at the casino.

DraftKings sportsbook mobile has launched in seven states including Indiana, Iowa, and Colorado.