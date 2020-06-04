Angels of Action Feeds Kids in Mecosta Co.

Angels of Action, a nonprofit in Big Rapids, is kicking off a new lunch program next week aimed at helping kids with more than just a meal.

Their new summer lunch program will be feeding kids 18 and under in Mecosta County.

They are providing them with fresh fruits, vegetables, sandwiches, and some nonperishable goods.

The community has also been decorating bags for the lunches; but they aren’t the only ones teaming up with Angels of Action.

Director of Community Outreach Kim Easler says, “We’re partnering with Artworks, and what that will provide is an extra fun component for the kids this summer so they can have arts incorporated with their fresh lunches so we can not only feed their bellies, but feed their brains and their creative minds. Distribution days are Tuesday and Friday from 11 to 1. We will have distribution at all four of our sites. We also have a delivery option.”

Angels of Action says to make sure they have enough fresh food for everyone, they need those interested to make sure they sign up online.

Distribution will run through the end of August.