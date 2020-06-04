All 4 Officers Charged in George Floyd’s Death

All four former Minneapolis Police officers involved in the death of George Floyd have now been charged and are behind bars.

And former officer Derek Chauvin now faces an additional charge of second degree murder.

Chauvin was originally charged with third degree murder, but the additional charge of second degree murder was added as protests rage on.

The arrest of the other three officers involved seemed to partially quell some of the protesters. They now also face felony charges of aiding and abetting murder in the second degree.

But George Floyd’s son, Quincy Mason Floyd, says this is the first step and the officers need to be sentenced.

“Trying to get justice for my father. No man or woman should be without their fathers and we want justice for what’s going on right now,” Quincy said.

While St. Louis police say most of the demonstrations have been non-violent, there have been many attacks on law enforcement since the death of George Floyd.

David Dorn, 77-year-old retired police captain, was killed during protests Monday night. And a 29-year-old officer, Shay Mikalonis, is fighting for his life after being shot Monday night in Las Vegas.

Las Vegas Deputy Cheif James Seebock says he sees a pattern with the recent protests.

“The good intended and law-abiding people leave and those that seek to break the law stay behind,” he said.

A reward of up to $10,000 is being offered for information that would lead to an arrest in the killing of Dorn, who was killed by looters while trying to protect a business from looters.