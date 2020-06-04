A Look at Active COVID-19 Cases in Northern Michigan

For months now we’ve been reporting the total number of coronavirus cases across northern Michigan.

Every county in our viewing area has had at least one case of COVID-19, but many of those cases were confirmed during the state’s surge of cases in March and April.

Let’s take a look at which counties are keeping the virus contained right now.

These are the counties where no COVID-19 tests have come back positive in the last two weeks: Antrim, Benzie, Cheboygan, Chippewa, Leelanau, Luce, Mackinac, Missaukee, Montmorency, Oscoda, Presque Isle, Roscommon, Wexford.

That’s how long it’s been since region six and eight businesses reopened on May 22.

Wednesday we showed you the number of cases in some of northern Michigan’s hardest hit counties.

For some, cases spiked in April but have leveled off since.

In Otsego County, 102 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed. Ten people died, but 90 recoveries have been reported.

Remember, a recovery is defined as someone who has survived 30 days past the onset date of the virus.

So that leaves just two active cases in Otsego County right now.

In Alpena County, 96 cases have been reported with nine deaths.

But there have been 76 confirmed recoveries, leaving just 11 active cases there.

Isabella County has had 78 cases reported. Seven people died, and 50 recovered.

That leaves 21 active cases within its boundaries at this point.

But some counties are seeing a spike in active cases right now.

We’ve seen growth in Newaygo County, where 108 cases have been confirmed.

No one has died, but with just 27 recoveries reported, that leaves 81 active cases of COVID-19.

A similar trend is being seen in Oceana County, which has 91 cases.

Two people have died there with 15 recoveries.

That means there are 74 cases still active there.

For the latest coronavirus news and additional resources, click here.