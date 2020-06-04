2020 Tip of the Mitt Fiber Fair Goes Virtual

Passionate artisans from around the state typically make their way up to the Tip of the Mitt this time of year for the annual Tip of the Mitt Fiber Fair hosted at the Emmet County Fairgrounds. However, this year is looking a little different. They will be hosting the entire fair online.

Each year fiber farmers display their goods, show off their animals, share ideas and take part in workshops– all of which is still happening on Facebook live and workshops will take place via Zoom.

The event will happen Saturday, June 6, and end on Sunday the 7th.

“We wanted to support the local artists and workshop, teachers, and just offer something to the community,” explains Charlotte Diller, the Vendor Coordinator.

If you would like more information on this year’s fair, click here.