World War II Veteran Celebrates 95th Birthday

In each and every episode of ‘The Four’, we take the time to recognize some of the wonderful birthdays throughout Northern Michigan. Robert Noble of Sault Ste Marie, recently celebrated his 95th birthday, and our Eastern U.P. photojournalist Jim Lehocky was there to capture this wonderful moment.

Robert’s friends and family surprised him with a parade in front of his house that included a line of decorated vehicles, a U.S. Coast Guard truck and boat, and a visit from the Chippewa sheriff.

He was ecstatic to find out he was getting this special birthday tribute, and enjoyed every second of it.

“Oh… surprised. Ya think I would have moved out of town! Maybe they will run me out of town after this,” said Robert. “Yup. But it’s really been wonderful… really nice people in our town. Nice people. Wonderful. This is a wonderful place to be living”.

Robert has done so much in the past 95-years. He was drafted in World War II when he was a senior at Brimley High School. He served in the Coast Guard for 3 years, and 2 of those were in the Pacific. After that, he was a local barber for 43-years in ‘The Soo’, and for the past 32 years, he has enjoyed retirement.

Happy Birthday Robert, and we wish you many more years to come!