What is Reopening Now That the Stay-At-Home Order is Lifted?

There have been a lot of updates on the coronavirus crisis this week.

So, what’s allowed right now?

Groups of 100 people can now gather outside if they are social distancing.

Hair salons, indoor theaters, non-tribal casinos and gyms will remain closed for now.

However, gyms and fitness centers can offer outdoor activities if people stay six feet apart.

Child care providers can open right now with safety guidelines.

Outdoor pools and outdoor movie theaters can open immediately and even more is set to reopen in the coming days.

On Thursday, retailers can reopen statewide.

On June 8, restaurants and bars can reopen to dine-in customers statewide.

Both will have capacity limits.

Libraries and museums can also reopen then.

Bottle return facilities can pick up operations June 15.

The governor says we should not consider ourselves out of the woods yet.