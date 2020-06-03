United Way of Northwest Michigan Gets Connected with 500 Volunteers

The United Way of Northwest Michigan has successfully garnered 500 virtual volunteers from the Antrim, Benzie, Grand Traverse, Kalkaska and Leelanau Counties. This is part of their ‘Get Connected‘ campaign that includes a website of resources that help ‘connect’ those in need to those who give.

So far it has been a huge success, and it’s free. 7 local agencies have also joined the effort that includes Goodwill Northern Michigan, Grand Traverse County Probate Court and Family Division Volunteers, Safe Harbor, The Father Fred Foundation, The Salvation Army, The University Blood Initiative, and the Traverse City Seventh-Day Adventist Church Food Pantry.

So far, more than 90 hours of volunteering have been served.

Their website is easily navigated and is divided up into five counties. Each of them has a tab with current needs that range from donating sewing skills for mask-making to helping out at a local shelter.

“We want to thank the outpouring of support from the community, proving that this community stands together” – United Way of Northwest Michigan

To ‘Get Connected’ and volunteer – click here