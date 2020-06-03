Traverse Area District Library Prepares for Reopening

Libraries are also eager to reopen, and in Traverse City it will start with returning the items you’ve been holding on to since March.

For the Traverse Area District Library system, book drops and the outdoor return machines will open next week at all locations. TADL says you should check for return hours at your individual branch.

They say more than 40,000 items are currently checked out. March 13, the last “open” library day, saw a record number of items walk out the doors.

Michele Howard is the Director of the Traverse Area District Library. She says, to avoid a rush and a mad dash for returns, they’re giving people extra time. “We’re going to move all the due dates to the end of July. So people have tons of time to get them back. Just keep them home. If you’re worrying about keeping them you’re not going to be charged overdue fines.”

All items will be quarantined in the book drop for three days before being put back on the shelf. Howard says that is being done per CDC guidelines.

And curbside service for new books you want to check out starts June 15. You can reserve a book, then come by to pick it up. Visitors should wait outside and call when they arrive. And even though the library isn’t open yet, the kids Summer Reading Program will continue.