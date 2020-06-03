The State of Michigan: Virtual Town Hall with Congressional Leaders

On Wednesday, Michigan’s U.S. Senators and seven U.S. Representatives took part in the opening Michigan virtual town hall.

The members of congress shared their views on the impact of the coronavirus on families, small businesses and schools.

The virus also drastically cut state revenue with a projected shortfall of more than $6 billion.

Democratic Congressman Dan Kildee says federal assistance is needed to prevent cuts to police, fire fighters and schools.

Republican Congressman Jack Bergman says the government’s focus should be on making sure people can get back to work.

“Just like the federal government is stepping in to help. People who are unemployed large businesses that are failing small businesses that need a bridge until this crisis is over local governments need the same thing and the state government does as well,” said Representative Dan Kildee.

“Our job at the federal government is to provide resources necessary to ensure that the citizens who are out of work because of the corona viruses business can open up when the state opens up,” said Representative Jack Bergman.

You can watch the full town hall below.