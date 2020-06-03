TCAPS Donates to Safe Harbor Day Shelter

For now Safe Harbor is a temporary day shelter.

They’re working safely to help visitors.

Thanks to generous donations from the Traverse City Area Public Schools they’re able to do that.

The Joint Operations Center put out a call for that Safe Harbor was in need of outdoor seating for the day shelter.

TCAPS answers that call and more.

The district donated two large picnic tables so guests can socially distance while they’re outside.

Christine Guitar, Executive Director of Communications at TCAPS, says, “It was one of those opportunities where we said we have something that we can’t use right now and we see a need in the community and we were able to marry those two together.“

With schools closed, TCAPS says they don’t have a need for volunteers, so they are pointing people who are willing to help in Safe Harbor’s direction.