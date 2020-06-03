TART Trails Postpones Smart Commute Week Events

TART Trails is not celebrating Smart Commute Week this year like it has for the last 25 years.

There are usually events during the first week of June, but they are being postponed.

Tart Trails is still spreading its message—promoting different forms of transportation like walking, cycling, carpooling and using the bus.

Community Engagement Manager Kate Lewis says TART Trails does hope to hold smart commuting events later this year.

“Although we can’t do smart commute week this year as we have in typical fashion….we’re thinking about reformatting the event or some type of celebration this year and have it more about giving back to those businesses and supporting each other and supporting the community,” she says.

To stay up-to-date on future TART Trails events, visit traversetrails.org.