Special Olympics Michigan: Summer Games to be Held Virtually

Special Olympics Michigan announced Wednesday that the summer games will be held virtually.

The event will be held July 19-25.

Starting June 8 participants will take part in a six-week training program.

Athletes will choose from a list of nearly 20 sporting events they can do from the safety of their home, including volleyball, gymnastics, and weightlifting.

They can send their scores to see how they stack up against others from around the state.

