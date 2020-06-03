Special Olympics Michigan Announces 2020 Virtual Summer Games

One of the events we look forward to attending every year is the Special Olympics Michigan Games (SOMI). We were pleased to find out that they are continuing this sporting tradition, but this time they are doing it ‘virtually’.

Starting June 8, participants will take part in a 6-week, at-home training program that focuses on strength and wellness. Once the athletes are prepared, they will start the competition on July 19 that will continue through July 25. The athletes can choose from a list of nearly 20 sporting events including volleyball, gymnastics, basketball, weightlifting, and various fitness activities. Each sport must be completed from the safety of their own home and they will be required to submit their scores. Participants will then be able to see how they stacked up against those competing across the state.

There will also be virtual, interactive activities across SOMI’s social media channels including opening and closing ceremonies and a victory dance. A complete list of activities can be found here.

The main goal of the Special Olympic Michigan is to create inclusion for people of different abilities while promoting health, fitness, and athletics.

“The Virtual Summer Games is open to anyone: whether you’re a Special Olympics Michigan athlete, volunteer, supporter – or just someone wanting to be a part of this first-of-its-kind event that celebrates a vision for an inclusive Michigan,” SOMI announced. “The Virtual Summer Games coincides with the Global Week of Inclusion (July 20-26), which aims to celebrate everyone’s abilities while amplifying the message to end discrimination against people with intellectual disabilities”.

Click here for the details about the Special Olympics Michigan Games.