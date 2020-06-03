Previously Loved Bicycle Sale Goes Online: Norte in Traverse City

Norte in Traverse City is hosting a virtual previously loved bicycle yard sale.

It’s an opportunity for people looking to buy or sell.

People can sell their gently used bikes and other bike-related items.

Advocacy Director Gary Howe says all items are listed online for anyone looking to make a purchase, 20% of any sale goes back to help Norte’s Grand Traverse Regional Kids’ Bike Library.

“Whether you need to sell a bike to create more space, or maybe take that money and invest it in a newer bike…what a great way to buy a used bike and take a usable bike and put it back to good use, put it back in the community and cycle around,” Gary Howe says. “If you buy it through Norte you can be sure that we looked it over and gave it a seal of approval, and it’s ready to go and you’re going to have a great summer.”

If you are interested in test riding a bike or purchasing one, you can set up an appointment with Norte online.