Power Outages Affect Thousands in Northern Michigan

Several counties have power outages in Northern Michigan as severe storms roll through.

Outages span from Ludington to Evart with more expected as the storms move East. They should reach Mt. Pleasant around 1:30 a.m.

Follow along with our weather team for updates.

To check for outages in your area, check out this Michigan Power Outage Map.

To learn estimated restoration times, check in with your power provider. Consumers Energy has an outage map for that here.