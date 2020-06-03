Police Looking for ‘Armed & Dangerous’ Parole Absconder

White Cloud Police and the Michigan Department of Corrections need help finding a parole absconder.

White Cloud police says Colten Hoffman is wanted for absconding from parole, removing his GPS tether, and questioning about violent crimes in the Muskegon area.

Hoffman is considered to be armed and dangerous.

Police say he may be using the alias name of Colten Kolby Lathrop.

If you have any information about Hoffman’s whereabouts, contact the MDOC Absconder Recovery Unit at 844-362-8477 or call 911.