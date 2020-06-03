Osceola County Man Sentenced to Decades Behind Bars

A man investigators say recorded himself on video sexually assaulting a family member will spend decades behind bars.

A judge sentenced Jordan Wheeler to 30 years in federal prison.

Wheeler had pleaded guilty to child porn charges.

In October, court documents say Wheeler sent the videos to someone over an app using an alias.

The FBI confirmed the videos were taken by Wheeler by matching parts of the video to pictures of the home on a real estate website.

At one point, Wheeler worked for Osceola County EMS.