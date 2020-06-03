MTM On The Road: Fishtown Shanties Back Open With Some Changes

Historic Fishtown in Leland has been thorough a lot.

From high water levels to the coronavirus, they’ve had to make some changes to adjust.

They are back open but the Fishtown Preservation Society still needs your help to save some of the other flooded shanties.

You can donate to help give these shanties a second chance.

Carlson’s Fishery is open but has made some adjustments to follow state guidelines.

While you can’t catch a ride on the ferry just yet, the Manitou Island Transit gift shop is open and filled with tons of fun merchandise.

Following their lift and new foundation, the Village Cheese Shanty is also re-opened and taking orders by phone call or walk up.

Our On The Road Crew, Gabriella and Stephanie show us some of the changes and what Fishtown is hoping for this summer.