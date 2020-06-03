Minneapolis PD to Undergo State Investigation After George Floyd’s Death

The Minneapolis Police Department is now under a major investigation after George Floyd died at the hands of one of its officers: Derek Chauvin.

This comes as nationwide outrage over the incident shows no signs of letting up.

The state of Minnesota announced Tuesday it would be launching a civil rights investigation looking back over the past decade for any signs of systematic discriminatory practices.

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz says there is still much more work to do to restore trust in the community.

“This effort is only one of many steps to come in our efforts to restore trust within those communities who have been unseen, unheard,” Walz said.

Chauvin is charged with third degree murder and manslaughter.

Walz says the investigation will also take a closer look at the death of George Floyd to determine if it was, indeed, racially motivated.

From New York to California, cities across the U.S. are grappling with protests that are regressing into violence. Many of which are ending with protesters and law enforcement alike getting hurt or killed.

A night of peaceful protest turned into another night of looting and violence as people defied curfews in major cities across the country.

In Saint Louis and Las Vegas, officers were shot. And in both Buffalo and New York City, police officers were hit by cars.

While the majority of protesters are remaining peaceful, Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison believes some people are agitators taking advantage of the situation to cause chaos.

“I think that these folks are doing this to tarnish the reputation and the image of the protests and I think that they want to create in the public mind the idea that this is all a bunch of bad folks, but it’s not true. The people who are raising their voices are trying to make this a better country,” Ellison said.

President Trump is calling on states to deploy the National Guard to put an end to the violence. But many like New York Mayor Bill de Blasio have expressed concerns the National Guard could spark more violence.

“The National Guard, a member of the Guard called up from any part of the state, doesn’t have that particular training, doesn’t know our environment, but is carrying a loaded weapon. That is a bad scenario. I want to just put down the marker, the National Guard should not be brought here,” de Blasio said.

The National Guard is now deployed to help police in more than 20 states.