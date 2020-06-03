Michigan State Police Work to Hold Officers Accountable

The unrest across the country has moved Governor Whitmer to roll out new police reform plans to ensure racial equity in Michigan. Now police officers and Michigan State Police are turning to each other to put an end to racial inequality.

“We’re not perfect. Police departments are not perfect. We are human beings,” says Traverse City Police Chief, Jeffery O’Brien.

The Governor is now asking the Michigan Commission of Law Enforcement Standards to provide law enforcement agencies with continuing education of implicit bias and de-escalation techniques.

“We’ve been working on diversity equity and inclusion for some time now,” said Michigan State Police Lieutenant, Derrick Carroll. “Our enforcement officers recognizing their implicit bias and being fair in their enforcement actions.”

O’Brien says that we can’t ignore the biases that exist in law enforcement.

“Implicit bias is there. I’ve been trained in it. My command staff have been trained in it. My officers have to be trained in it,” says O’Brien. “We all have implicit bias and those are things that we need to control.”

Lieutenant Carroll says that when these biases are ignored, that’s when situation go bad.

Carroll says, “Thats why we’ve done these trainings and the implicit bias that we must recognize that everyone has so we can confront that and know when we’re experiencing that.”

He says accountability is the biggest factor in making sure officers are fair.

“They do hold each other accountable and we look at ourselves to be the best that we can be to police the community and be fair to everyone,” said Carroll.

State police are also setting a goal of increasing racial minority trooper applications to 25%.