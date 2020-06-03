Michigan Reports 304 New COVID-19 Cases, 17 Deaths

Michigan is reporting 304 new cases of the coronavirus and 17 additional COVID-19 deaths.

Michigan now has 58,035 total confirmed coronavirus cases and 5,570 COVID-19 deaths.

The state updates these numbers every day at 3 p.m.

Tuesday the state was at 57,731 confirmed cases with 5,553 deaths.

The state is now providing weekly updates on the number of people who have recovered from COVID-19. These numbers will be updated every Saturday.

As of May 29, 38,099 are being reported as recovered in Michigan.

The state defines ‘recovered’ as the number of persons with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis who are alive 30 days post-onset (or referral date if onset is not available).

President Donald Trump approved the governor’s request to extend the use of Michigan’s National Guard to help stop the spread of COVID-19.

The deployment will now go until August 21.

Locally, the Kettunen Center in Tustin will permanently close its doors July 1 after 60 years.

They say they had been considering alternative uses for the facility over the past few years, but say COVID-19 accelerated that decision-making process.

Special Olympics Michigan announced Wednesday that the summer games will be held virtually.

The event will be held July 19-25.

Starting June 8 participants will take part in a six-week training program.

Athletes will choose from a list of nearly 20 sporting events they can do from the safety of their home, including volleyball, gymnastics, and weightlifting.

They can send their scores to see how they stack up against others from around the state.

Mackinac State Historic Parks will begin reopening sites starting next week.

The first sites to open will be Colonial Michilimackinac, the Colonial Michilimackinac Visitor’s Center, and the Michilimackinac State Park restrooms on June 12.

Old Mackinac Point Lighthouse will open the day after that.

Historic Mill Creek Discovery Park and the David A. Armour Visitor’s Center will open June 15.

For the latest coronavirus news and additional resources, click here.