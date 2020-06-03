Michelle Cooks: Roasted Radishes

Shopping trips have become the most dreadful task on our to-do list, and it doesn’t make it easier with many items being out-of-stock. Some of us are forcing ourselves to get creative in the kitchen by using substitutes. As a TV personality, ‘The Four’s Michelle Dunaway is no stranger to adapting to sudden change and minor inconveniences, and in this edition of ‘Michelle Cooks’, she successfully creates a delicious dish with some last-minute changes.

Here’s her version of – Miso Butter Roasted Radishes. Recipe by Kristen Stevens.

“This recipe calls for Miso, which is a fermented soybean paste. That was not available, so we are going to do our best to kind of replicate the flavor, which is called “umami,” which is kind of hard to describe, but kind of a salty savory flavor, and it’s pretty unique. So, we’re going to use tahini and soy sauce to attempt to re-create that. So, this is a little bit of a dumbed-down version, but we’re going to try to make it work!”

Ingredients

2 bunches of radishes (about 1 lb.) – leave on the greens!

bunches of radishes (about lb.) – leave on the greens! 2 teaspoons oil, divided

oil, divided 1/2 teaspoon pepper

pepper 1 tablespoon softened butter

softened butter 1 tablespoon miso – Michelle used tahini and soy sauce

Instructions

Preheat your oven to 450 degrees. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper. Twist the greens off the radishes, put them in a bowl, and toss them with 1/2 teaspoon of the oil. Cut the radishes in half, put them on the baking sheet, and toss them with the remaining 1 1/2 teaspoons of oil and the pepper and arrange them cut side down. Put them into the oven on the bottom shelf and roast for 12 minutes. While the radishes roast, mix the butter with the miso. Add the greens to the baking sheet and dot the miso butter on top. Roast for 3 more minutes. Remove the radishes from the oven and toss to mix the melted miso butter. Serve right away.

Today’s ingredients were provided by Burritt’s Fresh Markets.