Mason County Deputies Investigating Counterfeit Money Uncover Possible Domestic Violence Situation

While investigating counterfeit money, deputies say they also uncovered a possible domestic violence situation.

On Monday Mason County deputies were called to the Forest Trail Service Center for a man trying to use a counterfeit $10 bill, but the suspect left before deputies arrived.

On Tuesday, the same man returned to the store but this time with a woman.

The suspect did not use any counterfeit money but the female had injuries to her face.

Deputies were called again.

When they got there, the pair ran into the woods but were arrested a few minutes later.

The woman told deputies she had been taken against her will in Grand Rapids.

This part of the case is still being investigated.

Deputies also found the counterfeit ten dollars the man tried to pass the day before along with an additional $400 of counterfeit money.