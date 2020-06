Mackinac State Historic Parks will begin reopening sites starting next week.

The first sites to open will be Colonial Michilimackinac, the Colonial Michilimackinac Visitor’s Center, and the Michilimackinac State Park restrooms on June 12.

Old Mackinac Point Lighthouse will open the day after that.

Historic Mill Creek Discovery Park and the David A. Armour Visitor’s Center will open June 15.