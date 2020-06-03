Kettunen Center Permanently Closing

The Kettunen Center in Tustin will permanently close its doors July 1 after 60 years.

They say they had been considering alternative uses for the facility over the past few years, but say COVID-19 accelerated that decision-making process.

The Kettunen Center released a statement of Facebook saying, “The Michigan 4-H Foundation Board of Trustees and Kettunen Center staff members would like to thank the many groups who have continued to gather, learn and grow at Kettunen Center for nearly six decades. To our 4-H groups and stakeholders, we especially thank you for your long-time support and dedication to Kettunen Center.”