Kettunen Center in Tustin Closing

The Kettunen Center in Tustin announced their closing their doors.

The 4-H Board of Trustees have been discussing the future of the center for years but after having to cancel their summer activities, the overall loss of revenue due to COVID-19 accelerated their decision to close.

The Kettunen Center has been a part of the community for nearly 60 years, hosting state wide 4-H programs, school band camps and quilting clubs.

Sara Stuby, president of the Michigan 4-H Foundation, says, “We all know what probably financially we need to do for the best interest of the entire organization but it’s still heart rending in the fact that we all have enjoyed our time and our experiences that we’ve had at Kettunen center.”

The 4-H Board of Trustees are currently looking at real estate brokers to sell the property.