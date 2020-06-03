Healthy Mock-tails for the Whole Family

The summer-like weather is slowing moving in and that has people craving to get outside and take advantage of the sunshine. That includes those outdoor picnics and family dinners which should be complete with refreshing drinks everyone can enjoy.

Melissa Smith walks us through a couple of her favorite “mocktail” recipes that don’t include alcohol but do include some fresh herbs from the garden and also some colorful immune-boosting ingredients like elderberry syrup with ginger and echinacea. They also have organic lemon juice, fresh lime, and orange juice for vitamin C.

Here are the recipes, Melissa used for both drinks:

Elderberry Rosemary Mock-tail:

Line the rim of the glass with lime juice

Dip the rim into crushed coconut flakes or choice of sugar substitute

Pour in 1 cup of sparkling/carbonated water or still water

Pour in 2 tablespoons organic elderberry syrup (echinacea and ginger optional)

Squeeze a freshly cut lime into the glass

Add in 1 teaspoon of agave nectar or choice of sugar

Mix ingredients together

Add an orange or clementine peel for garnish

Add fresh cut rosemary for garnish

Add ice cubes if necessary

Citrus Basil Mock-tail: