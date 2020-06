There are more than 100,000 breast reconstruction surgeries in the U.S. each year.

Post mastectomy patients can opt for breast implants or a new technique that uses tummy tissue to rebuild the breast.

Courtney Hunter explains in Healthy Living.

Dr. Winocour offers touch-up surgery after a few months to clear surface scars.

A nip and a tuck, he says, to revise scars and give the post-surgery patient an overall better look.