Health Officials Urge Caution, Say Crowds Pose Risk of COVID-19 Spread

The Director of the National Institute of Health warns the summer heat is unlikely to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

There are also concerns being raised over gatherings in large crowds. With the ongoing protests over the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis Police custody, many major cities like Chicago and Los Angeles have been forced to shut down several testing sites.

Chicago Health Commissioner Allison Arwady says the protests pose a big risk to the community. Not only are people not able to visit testing sites, but the risk of spread is also dangerously high.

“This progress is fragile at best…now more than ever, we need to be cautious,” Arwady says. “One of the most insidious things about this virus is it has the potential to spread even among people who do not have symptoms.”

The U.S. Army says there are four companies leading the race to develop a vaccine and there could be one by year’s end.