EGLE Assists in Midland Flooding Cleanup, Investigation

Following the flooding in Midland and surrounding counties, state environmental officials say they’re working to make sure people there are safe.

EGLE says their efforts are focused on removing debris, testing water for hazardous chemicals and improving dam and infrastructure safety statewide.

The Tittabawassee River has a history of dioxin and other toxic materials.

Officials are testing to see if the flooding impacted cleanup efforts in the region.

The department has also begun investigating the cause of the Edenville Dam failure.