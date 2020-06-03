DEVELOPING: Evacuation Ordered for Evart Residents on Part of Main Street

Osceola County Emergency Management says all residents on Main Street between U.S. 10 and 6th Street should evacuate immediately.

Details are extremely limited, but we do know the evacuation is due to a structure fire in Evart.

Osceola County Emergency Management says those needing temporary shelter or services can go to the Evart Depot located at 200 S Main St. in Evart.

