Cadillac March Canceled: Organizer Says ‘Violent Extremists’ Threatened The Event

Cadillac’s march for criminal justice reform, which was supposed to happen this Saturday, has been canceled because of threats from violent extremists.

One day after the Cadillac City Council gave the march its stamp of approval—organizer David Mund and city officials decided to cancel.

In the Facebook event for the march, which is no longer visible, Mund said “violent extremists” threatened to undermine the event.

“It has become apparent that our collective vision for a peaceful demonstration has been undermined. We have received a number of credible threats from outside sources who desire to hijack our community event and diminish our movement and message,” Mund said on Facebook.

Mund went on to say canceling the march was “very disappointing…but we will not unnecessarily endanger the very community and movement we are trying to protect.”

He also said there are no plans to reschedule, but he would “ensure that the dialogue with local officials in the Cadillac Community continues. Black Lives Matter.”

