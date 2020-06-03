Boyne Theater in Boyne City Has New Owner

The lights at the Boyne Theater will soon shine again.

Boyne City Main Street has announced they have purchased the Boyne Theater.

Working with Main Street, the city of Boyne City has purchased the adjoining parking lot for public use.

It is estimated it will take about 3 to 4 years before the theater is ready to reopen, but Main Street says they are excited to make this investment in the future of the community.

“It’s really just been a project that we have wanted to see come to life for our community for a long time,” said Boyne City Main Street Executive Director Kelsie King-Duff. “This is really a sign of hope for people, I think, especially with the world we are living in right now.”

Renovations are estimated to take about $2 million.

They say their first priority is to get the marquee lights shining again as a symbol of what’s to come.