Wexford Co. Crash Kills One, Sends Two Others to Hospital

Someone died and two others had to be taken to the hospital after a crash in Wexford County.

Around 3 p.m. Tuesday afternoon, the sheriff’s office was called out to single car crash on North 11 Road between Six and Eight Road.

They say the passenger died at the scene.

The driver and backseat passenger were taken to the hospital.

The crash is under investigation.chr