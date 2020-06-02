Virtual Wine Tasting Benefits Father Fred Foundation

Virtual events from work meetings to fundraisers have become our social norm these days. It allows people to make connections and have an impact during a time when social distancing is critical.

That’s why the Father Fred Foundation and the Blue Goat Wine & Provisions in Traverse City, have teamed up for a virtual wine event called, Learn & Grow. The virtual event via Zoom is set for Thursday, June 4th at 5:45 p.m.

Elaine Taule, the advancement director with Father Fred says the event is a way for people to socially connect and also raise awareness about what the foundation does for northern Michigan especially during the pandemic.

Three specialty wines will be tasted, which are from O’Brien Vineyards in Traverse City. Owner, Barry O’Brien will conduct the tastings from the Blue Goat through the Zoom platform. A suggested donation of $15 will benefit The Father Fred Foundation along with a percentage of wine sales for the event.

People can pick-up wines at the Blue Goat at the base of Old Mission Peninsula before the event. You’re asked to call ahead and pick-up curbside or inside the store.

If you would like to participate in the virtual wine tasting you can email: ekeaton@fatherfred.org to sign up. For more information about the upcoming wine tasting event click here.